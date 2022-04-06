KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Lenoir City Utilities Board customers will soon have another choice in internet providers. The LCUB board of directors voted to approve the construction and development of a fiber optic network to launch fiber-to-the-premise broadband services to all of its customers.

Construction is set to begin in June on the three-year, $132.7 million project that also includes upgrades to the utility providers electric grid. LCUB manager Shannon Littleton said feedback for the project during a February meeting was “overwhelmingly supportive.”

“We are thrilled the board unanimously approved the resolution to proceed with the construction of the network,” Littleton said. “We will now be able to offer another highly critical, necessary utility, by offering fiber-to-the premise broadband services to all LCUB Electric customers.”

The utility says they estimate the upgrades will not have any rate impacts on electric customers.

Lenoir City Utilities Board’s coverage area includes parts of eastern Roane County, northern Loudon County and western Knox County.

Plans are to loan $21.7 million to the commercial broadband division, for broadband purposes. Per Tennessee Valley Authority requirements and conditions, the broadband division is required to repay borrowed funds from the electric division invested for broadband purposes. More information can be found on the utility provider’s website.