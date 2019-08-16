Lenoir City Walmart store evacuated for report of bomb threat

Breaking News
LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) – The Walmart Supercenter store on Highway 321 in Lenoir City was evacuated Friday evening for a report of a bomb threat.

Officials say “nothing was found” in the store.

Loudon County Sheriff’s Office could only confirm with WATE 6 On Your Side that its agency was assisting Lenoir City police with a call to the Walmart.

Law enforcement responded to a report of a bomb threat just before 6 p.m. Friday.

Dozens of people were evacuated from the store.

WATE 6 On Your Side is working to learn more and will update with additional details as they’re made available.

