Lenoir City woman arrested after leading police on a multi-county pursuit

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – A Lenoir City woman accused of driving under the influence is in custody Thursday morning after leading Loudon County deputies on a multi-county chase.

Mary Goddard
Source: Loudon Co. Sheriff’s Office

Loudon County deputies attempted to make a traffic stop on Highway 70 after observing a car swerving and traveling at a high-rate of speed. The driver, later identified as Mary Goddard, attempted to evade the deputies on a chase through Loudon, Roane and Anderson Counties.

Deputies were able to bring her car to a stop on a gravel access road of Y-12 property in Anderson County by performing a box-in maneuver.

She is charged with felony evading by motor vehicle, felony reckless endangerment, reckless driving, driving under the influence, driving on a revoked license for DUI, possession of a schedule IV narcotics and possession of a schedule III narcotic.

Goddard is being held at the Loudon County Detention Facility pending bond.

