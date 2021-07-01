Lenoir City woman warns others to be careful with fireworks after suffering an injury of her own

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — We all know fireworks can be dangerous, but Lamanda Evans has the scar to prove it.

“It was like fire. It was like someone had just caught me on fire,” Evans said.

Her injury happened last year. She was in her backyard with her family. A firework was lit, but when the wick ran out, it fell over on the ground, shooting sideways instead of up in the air. Lamanda was standing too close, and the firework shot out and exploded on the side of her body.

She suffered third degree burns.

“My scars still hurt, they’re tender to touch,” Evans said.

According to a report by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, Lamanda is just one of 15,600 people across the country who were treated for fireworks-related injuries last year.

Lamanda is sharing her story as a warning to others so that their celebrations end on a high note, and not in a hospital bed.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives shared some tips to stay safe when handling fireworks:

Don’t let young children play with fireworks

Don’t try to re-light or ignite fireworks that have already been lit

Don’t point or throw fireworks at other people

And don’t carry fireworks in your pocket

Lamanda says she still likes fireworks and is planning to enjoy them this year, but from a distance.