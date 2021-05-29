Lenoir City’s ‘Rockin’ The Docks’ back at full capacity

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WATE)– Lenoir City’s ‘Rockin’ The Docks’ has been bringing people to Fort Loudoun Lake for over 20 years; the event was held last year but on a smaller scale.

Now, its back at full capacity.

Its one of the city’s biggest events of the year. It’s also one of the bigger events that has happened in the area since the start of the pandemic.

“This is the 21st year of Memorial Day ‘Rockin’ the Docks,'” said Aaron Snukals with Big Wheel Events. “It started 21 years ago, it hadn’t stopped. It’s a free event all supported by the people in Lenoir City.”

Michael Robison and his family have been there for almost every one of them,

“We’ve been coming here about 17 years.”

He added, “I’m here with my wife, my son, my great niece, and my niece.”

His niece Caitlin Varner said, “it’s a good family place, you get to listen to live music, you get to watch fireworks.”

“Everybody can come enjoy themselves here and relax; They can fish if they need to or swim in the lake,” explained Robison.

Lenoir City's Rockin' the Docks happening RIGHT NOW. Vendors, live music, and fireworks at 10. This is one of the bigger events in East Tennessee since the pandemic began. (Thanks Sno Biz for the sweet treat! 😋) @6News pic.twitter.com/YJDkTzM2aF — Kristen Gallant WATE (@KristenOGallant) May 29, 2021

Whether you have a boat or a lawn chair ‘Rockin’ the Docks’ was the place to be for live music and sweet treats on Memorial Day.

“We use to come down and do ‘Rockin’ the docks,’ said the Co-owner of Sno Biz Tim McKelvey. “This is the first year we’ve done it in three years.”

Not only is it a fun time for those enjoying the day, but it’s a good place to be for local businesses and vendors.

“Our home base is opened too but we’ll be a lot busier here than we will there,” explained McKelvey. “Come five o’clock lines will be down to the water.”

Organizers want people to remember that while it may be the fun that draws a crowd, it’s the meaning of Memorial Day that allows them to have the event in the first place.

“People come out every year,” said Aaron Snukals. “Memorial Day we have an honor guard that comes out here and we really spend time talking about why memorial day is important.”