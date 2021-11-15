KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A letter left in the mailbox of a theft victim helped the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office recover over a dozen stolen items.

On November 5, a theft victim called Dep. Charles Relford to tell him said she received a letter that said who stole her property and where it may be located. Relford used the letter as a starting point to search different addresses. He eventually discover the potential suspects moved to a Dutch Valley address.

At this address, ACSO said items matching what the victim reported stolen in September were immediately found. According to ACSO, the property was full of trailers, 4 wheelers, tree stands and vehicles. As Relford investigated, he discovered VIN numbers matching items stolen from Anderson and Knox Counties in addition to Louisville, KY.

(Photo via ACSO)

In total, ACSO said 15 stolen items were recovered and one man, Cody Brown, was arrested.