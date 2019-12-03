Closings
Liam, Charlotte top list of Top 10 baby names for 2019

TAMPA (WFLA/CNN) – Expect to hear a lot of Charlottes and Liams when the class of 2037 collects their diplomas at high school graduation.

In a media release, BabyNames.com tallied the favorite monikers on the lists of its millions of users.

Below is a look at the top 10 names for 2019:

BOYS

  • 1. Liam
  • 2. Oliver
  • 3. Theodore
  • 4. Declan
  • 5. Henry
  • 6. Owen
  • 7. Finn
  • 8. Caleb
  • 9. Emmett
  • 10. Benjamin

GIRLS

  • 1. Charlotte
  • 2. Amelia
  • 3. Violet
  • 4. Aria/Arya
  • 5. Aurora
  • 6. Ava
  • 7. Olivia
  • 8. Vivienne
  • 9. Hazel
  • 10. Nora

