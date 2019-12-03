Liam, Charlotte top list of Top 10 baby names for 2019

TAMPA (WFLA/CNN) – Expect to hear a lot of Charlottes and Liams when the class of 2037 collects their diplomas at high school graduation.

In a media release, BabyNames.com tallied the favorite monikers on the lists of its millions of users.

Below is a look at the top 10 names for 2019:

BOYS

1. Liam

2. Oliver

3. Theodore

4. Declan

5. Henry

6. Owen

7. Finn

8. Caleb

9. Emmett

10. Benjamin

GIRLS