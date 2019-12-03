Liam, Charlotte top list of Top 10 baby names for 2019

TAMPA (WFLA/CNN) – Expect to hear a lot of Charlottes and Liams when the class of 2037 collects their diplomas at high school graduation.
In a media release, BabyNames.com tallied the favorite monikers on the lists of its millions of users.
Below is a look at the top 10 names for 2019:
BOYS
- 1. Liam
- 2. Oliver
- 3. Theodore
- 4. Declan
- 5. Henry
- 6. Owen
- 7. Finn
- 8. Caleb
- 9. Emmett
- 10. Benjamin
GIRLS
- 1. Charlotte
- 2. Amelia
- 3. Violet
- 4. Aria/Arya
- 5. Aurora
- 6. Ava
- 7. Olivia
- 8. Vivienne
- 9. Hazel
- 10. Nora