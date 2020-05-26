Life Care Center of Athens reports 14 COVID-19 positive residents have died

ATHENS, Tenn. (WATE) — Life Care Center of Athens officials said Tuesday that 14 residents have died following a COVID-19 outbreak at the nursing home facility.

As of Tuesday, the facility has had 80 residents test positive for COVID-19 and 19 residents have
tested negative – a total of 99 residents.

Of the residents who tested positive for COVID-19, there are 65 are currently living and being cared for in the facility. They are in an isolation area and being cared for by a dedicated staff.

Fourteen COVID-19 positive residents have died, the facility said Tuesday.

Regarding staff and COVID-19 in the facility, testing was made available to all associates. Altogether, 52 associates tested positive for COVID-19; with 38 of these associates recovered and returned to work, after meeting strict CDC guidelines.

Another 84 associates tested negative for COVID-19.

“Both the state and local health departments have been extremely supportive. We are thankful for
their partnership and the support they’ve provided. We will continue to follow their guidance,
along with guidelines offered by the CDC,” Jeff Ricks, executive director, said.

 

