Life Ministries to distribute free groceries to 200 families

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Word of Life Ministries is partnering with HT Hackney to provide groceries to families affected by COVID-19.
Tomorrow from 1-3 p.m., the organization will be giving out free groceries to the first 200 families at the Word of Life Church, located along Speedway Circle.
Each family will receive one bag of groceries.
Social distancing guidelines will be in place and people are encouraged to wear face masks when picking up their bag.
