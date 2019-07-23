1  of  2
Lifeteam helicopter makes 'precautionary landing' in North Knox County

(Photo: WATE)

CORRYTON, Tenn. (WATE) – An Air Evac Lifeteam helicopter transporting a patient Tuesday afternoon made a “precautionary landing” in Northeast Knox County.

The helicopter landed in a grassy field in the area of the 8200 block of Corryton Road.

According to an Air Evac spokesperson, the helicopter made a precautionary landing after the pilot had a warning light go off in the cockpit of the aircraft.

A patient was aboard the helicopter. Another air medical company took the patient to complete the transport.

Air Evac also saying, “He did exactly what he was trained to do. Find a safe spot to land.”

The landing was not an emergency landing, Air Evac said.

(Photo: WATE)

