Storm Tracker 6 Radar has been showing some light rain and snow showers this morning. The chance for precipitation will be decreasing as the morning continues. By 8 AM this morning most of the area should be dry. A few slick spots will be possible for the Plateau and the Smokies, but widespread travel issues are not anticipated.

Despite the wet start, sunshine returns this afternoon! Saturday’s highs will be below average in the low to mid 40s.