Lightning catches Oak Ridge home on fire; family credits security system for saving house pets

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) – An Oak Ridge couple and their four-legged and feathered family members are safely together after a house fire. The family crediting their alarm system for saving their home and their pets.

The Moore family says during a severe storm earlier this month, lightning struck one of their underground power lines. It traveled to a power outlet in the home and the family says it sparked a fire in one of the bedrooms.

80-year old Kathleen Moore says she and her husband had been at a funeral and their phones were off. It was the couple’s daughter who called, telling them that ADT was trying to alert them about an emergency.

“They knew a fire was going on, something was happening. We’re very fortunate because if it had not been for ADT our house would’ve been gone without anyone even knowing it until it came outside and was all fire, “said Moore.

When the couple got home, they went inside to find their pets but say all they could smell was smoke.

“I said, ‘It’s going to come to us.’ And he was right behind me. He said, ‘I’m closing the door.’ And he almost got burned and when we got out, it was about four minutes until firefighters got there. They said had we not closed the door, in 15-minutes our whole house would’ve been on fire,” explained Moore.

The couple says because of the call from ADT, they’re okay, as well as their pet bird and cat.

“If something had happened to the kitty, my husband can tell you, I was panicking, sickened,” said Moore.

There is a good amount of damage inside the bedroom and the couple is staying with loved ones while repairs are made.

“We’re just very fortunate we’ve got the house. God really intervened when we got there. Dan closed that door and it saved our house,” added Moore.

To keep your pets safe in case of fire, the Red Cross suggests: