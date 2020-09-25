Limited Tennessee football single-game tickets available for public purchase

The players run through the T during the SEC game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A small number of single-game tickets to watch the Tennessee Volunteers in Neyland Stadium went on sale to the general public on Friday.

A release from the university said there are fewer than 300 tickets remaining for the Alabama game on October 24 and fewer than 600 tickets for the Florida game on December 5.

Fans are encouraged to purchase online at AllVols.com or by calling the ticket office at 1-800-332-VOLS. Fans are permitted to purchase a maximum of four tickets per game, per transaction.

Tennessee had originally announced that football tickets would be offered exclusively in season-ticket packages.

The Vols enter the season riding a six-game win streak and ranked No. 16 in the country. Director of Athletics Phillip Fulmer announced Thursday that head football coach Jeremy Pruitt has agreed to a contract extension through the 2025 season.

Tennessee is set to host five home games against SEC foes Missouri (Oct. 3), Kentucky (Oct. 17), Alabama (Oct. 24), Texas A&M (Nov. 14) and Florida (Dec. 5).