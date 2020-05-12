Lincoln Memorial University plans for in-person classes in the fall, names new law dean

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Lincoln Memorial University announced it intends to resume in person classes this fall.

LMU officials said social distancing and enhanced safety practices will be part of the new normal for students, faculty and staff.

The school’s summer term will continue online, except for some courses including labs. We’re told those course will be held under strict social distancing and CDC guidelines.

Meanwhile, Matthew Lyon has just been named the next dean of LMU’s Duncan School of Law. The appointment came at the recommendations of University President Clayton Hess. Lyon has been a part of LMU law since its founding in 2009.