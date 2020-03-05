Linemen make significant progress restoring power to tornado victims

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Crews with the Nashville Electric Service have made significant progress restoring power to impacted Middle Tennessee communities following the deadly tornadoes.

Crews restored power to an additional 10,000 customers as of Thursday morning.

Since the tornado hit, crews have restored power to approximately 31,000 customers, according to NES.

As of Thursday morning, there are still more than 18,000 without power, but crews will continue to work around the clock until power is restored to every customer who can receive it.

The number of broken power poles from the storm increased to 673, compared to approximately 200 broken poles from the 1998 tornado.

The poles take time to replace and NES thanked customers for their continued patience and said crews won’t stop until power is restored.

Middle Tennessee Electric reported its impacted customers has fallen to less than 2,000.

Less than 2,000 members remain without power despite crews working overnight. The remaining outages will take time to clear as they are some of the most isolated with fewer members restored on each repair.



STAY SAFE — stay away from downed or sagging power lines.

