Liquid nitrogen ice cream shop in Pigeon Forge now open for business

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) – Another business impacted by the pandemic, Buzzed Bull Creamery, has officially opened its doors in Pigeon Forge.

Buzzed Bull Creamery was originally set to open this spring but was pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Located at 3239 Parkway, the creamery uses liquid nitrogen to flash-freeze alcoholic and non-alcoholic ice cream desserts and what they call “nitro milkshakes”.

We’re told there will be 32 different flavors to choose from, 20 mix-ins and plenty of liquor options.