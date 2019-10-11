Lisa Frank-themed room is a 1990’s tween dream

LOS ANGELES (WKRG) – If you were a preteen in the 1990s, get ready to squeal with nostalgic delight. Iconic 80s and 90s designer Lisa Frank teamed up with Hotels.com to create a dream suite.

The room, which rents for $199 a night, is full of rainbows, unicorns, hearts and neon dolphins. Guests are also treated to scrunchies, gel pens and trapper keepers.

The penthouse suite is in a Downtown Los Angeles Hotel and available for a limited time.