List: businesses, Clinton schools offer free meals for students on hiatus

School closings may make some parents have to scramble to find daycare and babysitters but a lot of families depend on the free meal programs Tennessee schools offer.

This is a reality not lost on Clinton City Schools. Any student 18 years old or younger can receive a grab and go breakfast and lunch at North Clinton Elementary School while schools are out.

RELATED: Clinton City Schools offers free breakfast & lunch to any student during school closures

The school system says it doesn’t just apply to Clinton City students either. Breakfast will be served from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. with lunch following from 10-a.m. to one p.m.

Meanwhile, several area businesses are helping out too. Buddy’s Barbecue in Sevierville, Old Dad’s General Store & Deli, The Red Tomato, Don Marco’s and Best Italian by offering any Sevier County school students a free meal during the two-week school cancellation.

‘Wings Over Knoxville’ on Cumberland Avenue is offering a free kids meal per student per day for any kindergarten through 12th-grade child who needs it. The offer is available every day of the week.

Apple Blossom Cafe and Catering in Clinton will offer a free kids meal with an adult purchase Monday- Friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Milano’s Pizza and Family Buffet in Newport will offer a free lunch buffet to all students while schools are closed.

Crazy Cubans food truck in Oak Ridge is offering to pick up food and medicine for elderly people in the Oak Ridge community in addition to offering to provide food to children currently out of school. They’ve established a donation page to purchase supplies to help as many people as possible.

Yassin’s Falafel House is partnering with Gateway Delivery, promising to provide one free meal for students who are a part of school lunch programs.

The deal begins the week following spring break and runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.