KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It is time for the 42nd Annual King Week Celebration on behalf of the entire Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemorative Commission in Knoxville. The theme for the 2024 celebration is “Keeping the Legacy Alive with Faith, Love, and Action,” inspired by the Dream and the Kings’s words: “We must use time creatively, in the knowledge that the time is always ripe to do right.”

Since 1982, the MLK Commission has been organizing a special week-long celebration in the Knoxville area to commemorate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The festival provides education and leadership training for adults and youth and promotes reconciliation through peaceful conflict resolution.

Gallery of Arts Tribute

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Where: Emporium Center, 100 S. Gay St. STE 201

The MLK Gallery of Arts Tribute will begin the 2024 King Week Celebration. The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Commission has teamed up with the Arts & Alliance of Greater Knoxville to bring you this annual event. The Gallery of Arts Tribute is a juried exhibition designed to acknowledge local artists and, above all, pay tribute to the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Interfaith Prayer Service

When: Wednesday, January 10, 12:00 p.m.

Where: Lennon Seney United Methodist Church, 2084 Dandridge Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37915

The MLK Celebration traditionally begins with an interfaith prayer service to unite people of different faiths in worship.

Leadership Educational Symposium

When: Thursday, January 11, 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Where: University of Tennessee, Student Union 1502 Cumberland Avenue Knoxville, TN 37916

The Leadership Educational Symposium is a significant event of the King Week Celebration. It primarily aims to foster dialogue and exchange of information regarding social justice issues. The symposium features insights from thought leaders and subject matter experts who share their perspectives on creating a more inclusive and welcoming community.

The Inaugural Thomas “Tank” Strickland Leadership Awards Luncheon

When: Thursday, January 11, 12:00 p.m.

Where: University of Tennessee – 1502 Cumberland Avenue Knoxville, TN 37916

Tickets are $50.00 each, and opportunities to serve as an MLK Sponsor come with a full table of 8 purchases. Free parking is accessible in the G-10 Parking Lot (Neyland Parking Garage) near Thompson Boling Arena, where guests will also be provided with a shuttle service to the Student Union.

MLK Community Forum

When: Friday, January 12, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Beck Cultural Exchange Center, 1927 Dandridge Ave. Knoxville, TN 37915

The Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemorative Commission partners annually with the Oak Ridge Environmental Peace Alliance (OREPA) to host a Community Forum.

MLK Youth Symposium

When: Saturday, January 13, 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Where: Austin-East High School, 2800 Martin Luther King Avenue in Knoxville, TN 37914

The MLK Youth Symposium team has planned several exciting activities for your children this year. The theme for this year is “Moving Toward Freedom, Justice, and Equality” and includes activities designed for all age groups.

Jack and Jill Ann Owen Gordon Teen Oratorical Contest

When: Saturday, January 13, 2:30 p.m.

Where: Austin-East High School, 2800 Martin Luther King Avenue in Knoxville, TN 37914

The MLK Jr. Commemorative Commission has partnered with the Knoxville Chapter of Jack and Jill of America, Inc. to allow teens to showcase their oratorical skills. The competition is divided into two age categories: Division I for ages 13-15 and Division II for ages 16-19. This year’s theme is “Magnifying Black Power Evolving by the Hour.” The participants in each category are vying for prizes of $250, $150, and $100. More information here.

Night with the Arts Tribute

When: Saturday, January 14, 6:00 p.m.

Where: Cox Auditorium, University of Tennessee, 1408 Middle Drive, Knoxville, TN

The MLK Night with the Arts Original Stage performance, the “Of Ebony Embers” performances, and the MLK Holiday Tribute will create a night filled with multi-faceted artistic expression. It will be a magnificent celebration of the arts fit for a “King”! The presentation will feature some of our area’s most talented singers and performers. The MLK Holiday Choir will also be showcased, with its inspiring and uplifting sound.

MLK Memorial Tribute Service

When: Saturday, January 15, 12 – 2 p.m.

Where: Overcoming Believers Church 211 Harriet Tubman Street, Knoxville, TN 37915

The Memorial Tribute Service is the grand finale of a week-long series of MLK activities. The event, where community awards are presented to deserving recipients, is a significant highlight. The Celebration Choir creates an atmosphere of commemoration, setting the tone for the occasion. The keynote speaker, Bishop Rudolph W. McKissick, Jr., delivers an inspiring and dynamic message that encourages, uplifts, and challenges participants.

Teacher In-Service Training

When: Saturday, March 23, 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Overcoming Believers Church 211 Harriet Tubman Street, Knoxville, TN 37915

All professionals are invited to attend the event, and Knox County teachers will receive five credit hours of in-service training credit. Registration is mandatory and can be done in two ways. Knox County teachers can register on Teacher-U at www.knoxschools.org. Interested teachers and professionals can either submit the electronic form provided below or print and fill out the Registration Form attached below. Completed forms can be returned via postal mail at MLK, PO Box 155, Knoxville, TN 37901.