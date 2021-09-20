LIST: Searches continue for people missing from East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — There are hundreds of open cases of missing people or persons in Tennessee that have investigators and affected loved ones keeping tabs on over time, with many going unsolved. A person is considered missing when their whereabouts are unknown by family, friends or employers and their unknown status, alive or dead until confirmed, is reported to a local law enforcement agency. Sometimes, local cases go national.
In Tennessee, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is the lead law enforcement agency that shares information with other agencies about missing persons, offers investigative support and issues alerts (AMBER, Silver, Endangered Child, Endangered adult 18-20) to raise the public awareness of most serious cases. It should be noted that the TBI’s missing persons and children lists do not reflect the actual number of missing people in the state; however, just those cases that law enforcement believes could benefit from added publicity.
Here are the notable missing persons cases out of East Tennessee:
- Summer Wells, Hawkins County
Summer Wells reportedly went missing from her Rogersville/Beech Creek community home back in June. Search efforts by volunteers, local, state and out-of-state officials to locate the 5-year-old have not resulted in any leads as of Sept. 20.
“We don’t have any updates to provide other than to say the investigation remains active and ongoing,” said TBI Spokesperson Leslie Earhart in a statement to News Channel 11. “Agents and detectives with the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office continue to work daily to determine what happened to Summer Wells. We ask those with credible information to call 1-800-TBI-FIND. We’ve received around 1200 tips in the search for Summer.”
Since the night of June 15, no one has been charged in relation to her disappearance and there are still no answers as to where the little girl could be.
- Scott and Tracy Hawkins, Campbell County
The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office was searching last month for two brothers who went missing after leaving home to search for ginseng on Aug. 6 in Caryville. As of Sept. 20, there have been no updates to this story as of Sept. 20.
- Desheena Kyle, Knox County
The Knoxville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for a missing woman who investigators say they have a strong reason to believe could be in danger. Desheena Kyle, 26, was reported missing on June 28. While she was possibly seen some time around June 23, the last verified sighting was on June 14.
- Joe Hall, Jefferson County
Joe Hall, 73, was last seen in late May during the Memorial Day weekend. Hall has Alzheimer’s disease and the search for him continued for days back in June 2021.
Hall reportedly left a residence on Upper Rhine Hart Road in the Chestnut Hill area of Jefferson County. According to a family member, Hall was in a camper on privately-owned land when he left at some point the night of Saturday, May 29. A Silver Alert was issued by the TBI for Hall on June 3.
- Kevin Hamby, Morgan County – found human skull still being analyzed
The search for a Morgan County man missing since November 2017 had a new lead back in late March 2021 thanks to an analysis of a tree after the man’s belongings along with an unidentified human male skull were found in a remote wooded area. At last check, investigators were awaiting the DNA results for the skull, which they believe to be that of Kevin Hamby.
NamUs database of missing persons
Data from the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUS), a national information clearinghouse and resource center for missing, unidentified, and unclaimed person cases across the United States, shows there are more than 600 open missing persons cases in Tennessee.
In the data set showing the current list of 605 open missing persons cases, the following information is shared: the case number, date of last contact, the person’s name, age, city, county, state, sex, race/ethnicity and date modified.
East TN missing persons cases by county, via NamUs:
Anderson County
- Miriam Hemphill, 82, of Oak Ridge – last seen July 22, 2005
- Charles Toliver, 30, of Clinton – last seen Feb. 4, 2000
- Garry Parris, 56, of Clinton – last seen May 6, 2017
- Maria Contreras Lopez, 16, of Oak Ridge – last seen Sept. 29, 2016
Blount County
- Robert Williams, 36, of Maryville – last seen Aug. 20, 2002
- Michael Stephens, 19, of Maryville – last seen on Sept. 20, 2018
- Thomas Lemons, 53, of Maryville – last seen on Aug. 7, 2018
- Dennis Martin, 6, of Spence Field – last seen on June 14, 1969
- David Brown, 38, of Alcoa – last seen on Feb. 12, 2004
- Michael Hearon, 51, of Happy Valley – last seen on Aug. 23, 2008
Campbell County
- Nadine Eggers, 67, of Jacksboro – last seen on Nov. 11, 2009
- Rhonda Daugherty, 49, of LaFollette – last seen on Dec. 2, 2014
- David Byrge, 21, of LaFollette – last seen on June 15, 2001
- Roman Wright, 42, of LaFollette – last seen on July 28, 2017
Claiborne County
- Tommy Hatfield, 29, of Clairfield – last seen on Sept. 18, 1987
- Joseph Williams, 56, of Tazewell – last seen on April 25, 2017
- Lillard Young, 35, of Tazewell – last seen on Aug. 1, 1985
Cocke County
- Dorothy Murrell, 64, of Newport – last seen on May 24, 1984
Cumberland County
- Gladys Cromer, 18, of Crossville – last seen on may 17, 1990
- Thomas Breeden Jr., 35, of Crossville – last seen on Dec. 1, 2004
- Ogdin Gomez Castillo, 16, of Crossville – last seen on April 13, 2016
- Hilda McCormick, 42, of Pleasant Hill – last seen on June 3, 1991
Fentress County
- Ricky Davidson, 31, of Jamestown – last seen on July 14, 1989
- Colby Anderson, 30, of Jamestown – last seen on July 27, 2021
Grainger County
- Glenda Fields, 37, of Bean Station – last seen on June 6, 1993
Greene County
- Alfayus Dukes, 31, of Greeneville – last seen on March 2, 2018
- Jackie Setser, 37, of Greeneville – last seen on Nov. 24, 2016
- Matthew Smith, 34, of Greeneville – last seen on Nov. 8, 2018
- Homer Ricker, 44, of Greeneville – last seen on Dec. 19, 2018
- Kimberly Macintosh, 34, of Johnson City – last seen on Nov. 26, 2004
Hamblen County
- Leroy Chamberlin, 72, of Whitesburg – last seen on March 1, 2019
Hawkins County
- Kelsey Guess-Whitehead, 16, of Rogersville – last seen on Feb. 8, 2017
- Douglas Richardson, 40, of Rogersville – last seen on Dec. 18, 2002
- Kenneth Patterson, 27, of Church Hill – last seen on July 16, 1986
- Larry Trent, 46, of Mooresburg – last seen on Feb. 28, 1997
- Summer Wells, 5, of Rogersville – last seen on June 15, 2021
Jefferson County
- Danny Curry, 60, of Dandridge – last seen on Aug. 12, 2010
- David Warner, 12, of Jefferson City – last seen on March 2, 1983
Knox County
- Cody Wilhite, 29, of Knoxville – last seen on May 10, 2020
- Natavius Morman, 14, of Knoxville – last seen on April 24, 2020
- James Shook, 16, of Knoxville – last seen on Feb. 10, 2021
- Endia Puckett, 63, of Knoxville – last seen on Dec. 1, 2020
- Joshua Miller, 38, of Knoxville – last seen on Sept. 1, 2020
- Ajanee Bryan, 15, of Knoxville – last seen on Nov. 5, 2018
- Randy McGhee, 41, of Knoxville – last seen on March 31, 2018
- Odin Caceres-Meza, of Knoxville – last seen on Sept. 17, 2017
- Hassan Osorto-Trochez, 5, of Knoxville – last seen on Nov. 3, 2019
- Francisco Miquel, 14, of Knoxville – last seen on Oct. 22, 2018
- Isabella Diego-Juan, 15, of Knoxville – last seen on Aug. 6, 2019
- Sharon Leinart, 58, of Knoxville – last seen on Jan. 23, 2013
- Joe Humphrey, 29, of Knoxville – last seen on April 15 1983
- Jeanmarie Niyonkuru, 13, of Knoxville – last seen on June 27, 2021
- Kendra King, 15, of Knoxville – last seen on May 24, 2021
- Michael Cantrell, 61, of Knoxville – last seen on June 18, 2021
- Emily Horton, 35, of Knoxville – last seen on Aug. 27, 2021
- Griseelda Bautista, 14, of Knoxville – last seen on Oct. 15, 2015
- Sky Slaton, 17, of Knoxville – last seen on Dec. 10, 2019
- Damaris Martinez-Maldonado, 17, of Knoxville – last seen on Dec. 19, 2019
- Alexandra Blankemeyer, 25, of Knoxville – last seen on Feb. 21, 2019
- Joshua Gieler, 19, of Knoxville – last seen on May 17, 2018
- Jaiana Ladd, 12, of Knoxville – last seen on Dec. 18, 2018
- Regina Davis, 48, of Knoxville – last seen on April 20, 2002
- Alexandria Kemp, 16, of Knoxville – last seen on Nov. 16, 2018
- John Womack, 64, of Knoxville – last seen on March 20, 2018
- Amber Thompson, 16, of Knoxville – last seen on Oct. 11, 2018
- Magdalena Miguel Francisco, 15, of Knoxville – last seen on Jan. 23, 2017
- Isabella Lawson, 16, of Knoxville – last seen on Sept. 9, 2020
- Blake Sharp, 16, of Knoxville – last seen on Jan. 28, 2021
- Travis Mannis, 17, of Knoxville – last seen on Feb. 24, 2021
- Zerik Wade, 17, of Knoxville – last seen on June 7, 2021
- Lisa Barfield-Morgan, 42, of Knoxville – last seen on Aug. 6, 2020
- Yucef Clark, 16, of Knoxville – last seen on Sept. 1, 2020
- Maria Ramirez Parez, 23, of Knoxville – last seen on June 22, 2007
- Jimmy Mayton, 29, of Knoxville – last seen on Nov. 12, 2014
- Patrick Hickman, 35, of Knoxville – last seen on Nov. 13, 2015
- William Inklebarger, 40, of Knoxville – last seen on Dec. 27, 2017
- Regina Lett Burchfield Johnson, 48, of Knoxville – last seen on April 1, 2002
- Samina Conyer, 14, of Knoxville – last seen on June 27, 2021
- Micaela Agulstin, 17, of Knoxville – last seen on Feb. 26, 2021
- Damian Reynolds, 42, of Knoxville – last seen on May 3, 2021
- Cleopatra Williams, 17, of Knoxville – last seen on Dec. 1, 2020
- Kimberly Jimenez, 17, of Knoxville – last seen on Nov. 17, 2020
- Douglas Marshall, 56, of Knoxville – last seen on Sept. 1, 2019
- Angel Roldan, 17, of Knoxville – last seen on May 25, 2020
- Heather Stinnett, 38, of Knoxville – last seen on April 5, 2019
- Gabriel Watson, 17 of Knoxville – last seen on May 11, 2020
- Eric Moore, 45, of Knoxville – last seen on Aug. 5, 2018
- Olivia Settle, 14, of Knoxville – last seen on March 25, 2020
- Destiny Munsey, 14, of Knoxville – last seen on Dec. 7, 2018
- Brenda Lazar-Lopez, 15, of Knoxville – last seen on April 13, 2019
- Alonzo Maroquin, 13, of Knoxville – last seen on April 12, 2018
- Tanner Estes, 17, of Knoxville – last seen on Oct. 2, 2018
- Gregory Shockley, 46, of Knoxville – last seen on Oct. 10, 2017
- Dominic Brown, 16, of Knoxville – last seen on Jan. 9, 2018
- Brenda Carroll, 46, of Knoxville – last seen on Dec. 27, 2017
- Kelly Bumbalough, 15, of Knoxville – last seen on Oct. 21, 2018
- Alfonso Estrada, 25, of Knoxville – last seen on Oct. 16, 2016
- Reagan Loveday, 16, of Knoxville – last seen on Sept. 13, 2018
- Bonnie Drane – 45, of Knoxville – last seen on Dec. 27, 2017
- Rebecca Fernandez, 35, of Knoxville – last seen on March 6, 2015
- Christina Stoddard, 27, of Knoxville – last seen on Oct. 26, 2007
- Patricia Dixon, 33, of Knoxville – last seen on July 29, 1999
- Regina Robinson, 43, of Knoxville – last seen on Dec. 16, 2019
- Tyrone Mack, 16, of Knoxville – last seen on Aug. 6, 2021
- Joey Wiseman, 32, of Knoxville – last seen on Aug. 8, 2021
- Emmaleigh Duncan, 22, of Knoxville – last seen on Aug. 6, 2021
- Jordin Henderson, 17, of Knoxville – last seen on Feb. 23, 2021
- Natalie Gilbert, 16, of Knoxville – last seen on April 10, 2021
- Chavela Brandau, 58, of Knoxville – last seen on Jan. 18, 2021
- April Cates-Franklin, 15, of Knoxville – last seen on June 1, 2021
- Corey Watts, 16, of Knoxville – last seen on Dec. 11, 2020
- Nathan Lawson, 16, of Knoxville – last seen on May 18, 2020
- Kamal Alhalah, 55, of Knoxville – last seen on Feb. 11, 2020
- Marion Daniels, 88, of Knoxville – last seen on Aug. 3, 2019
- Ashley Blake, 38, of Knoxville – last seen on Aug. 1, 2020
- Hannah King, 17, of Knoxville – last seen on May 24, 2021
- Bobbie Biles, 47, of Knoxville – last seen on Aug. 13, 2019
- O’Ryan Flores, 17, of Knoxville – last seen on May 8, 2021
- Devrin Houston, 17, of Knoxville – last seen on June 21, 2017
- Manuel Ixcotoyac, 17, of Knoxville – last seen on July 6, 2017
- Quatavia Richards, 15, of Knoxville – last seen on July 26, 2019
- Gabrielle Littleton, 13, of Knoxville – last seen on Nov. 19, 2016
- Noel Scott, 33, of Knoxville – last seen on Aug. 12, 2017
- Taniya Brinson, 15, of Knoxville – last seen on April 1, 2018
- Elyza Cates, 15, of Knoxville – last seen on March 9, 2018
- John Stover, 14, of Knoxville – last seen on Jul 20, 2021
- Lacey Cunningham, 32, of Knoxville – last seen on July 5, 2021
- Anne Somirs, 42, of Knoxville – last seen on June 18, 2021
- Kiwi Warhol, 17, of Knoxville – last seen on July 7, 2021
- Kaylie Key, 16, of Knoxville – last seen on Jan. 20, 2021
- Cameron Powell, 15, of Knoxville – last seen on Aug. 3, 2021
- John Hooks Jr., 52, of Knoxville – last seen on Aug. 4, 2021
- Keelie Oakes, 14, of Knoxville – last seen on Aug. 6, 2021
- David Dareing, 52, of Knoxville – last seen on Aug. 1, 2021
- Ingrid Cruz-Mesia, 16, of Knoxville – last seen on June 12, 2020
- Pedro Manual, 17, of Knoxville – last seen on March 31, 2021
- Quincy Willis, 17, of Knoxville – last seen on Feb. 2, 2021
- Juliana-Mariela Martinez, 35, of Knoxville – last seen on Nov. 3, 2019
- Honey Summeour, 16, of Knoxville – last seen on April 21, 2021
- Caydence Burriss, 16, of Knoxville – last seen on May 19, 2021
- Frederick Harris, 17, of Knoxville – last seen on May 2, 2021
- Tamara Koontz, 14, of Knoxville – last seen on March 14, 2021
- Hadassah Addington, 16, of Knoxville – last seen on Aug. 15, 2020
- Noella Uwizeyimana, 16, of Knoxville – last seen on Feb. 13, 2020
- Jacob Rhodes, 17, of Knoxville – last seen on Oct. 1, 2020
- Wesley Fischer, 25, of Knoxville – last seen on June 19, 1988
- Jose Ramos, 34, of Knoxville – last seen on Oct. 17, 2018
- Alvero Juarez, 24, of Knoxville – last seen on Dec. 1, 2007
- Kevis Caseres-Alvarez, 17, of Knoxville – last seen on Sept. 17, 2017
- Shyanna Cespedes, 17, of Knoxville – last seen on Nov. 26, 2018
- Douglas Brown, 55, of Knoxville – last seen on Sept. 22, 2017
- Larry Layne, 35, of Knoxville – last seen on Sept. 7, 2018
- Carlos Garay, 28, of Knoxville – last seen on March 28, 2018
- Delores Martin, 17, of Knoxville – last seen on Oct. 23, 2015
- Serafin Martinez, 40, of Knoxville – last seen on Aug. 1, 2007
- Brooklyn April, 13, of Knoxville – last seen on June 29, 2021
- Paris Jones, 15, of Knoxville – last seen on June 29, 2021
- Sharon Martin, 38, of Knoxville – last seen on Dec. 31, 1986
- Michael Edwards, 36, of Knoxville – last seen on Aug. 10, 2021
- Gavin Abernathy, 29, of Knoxville – last seen on Aug. 14, 2021
Monroe County
- Michael Witt, 38, of Madisonville – last seen on Feb. 15, 2009
- Luke Butler, 36, of Madisonville – last seen on Sept. 16, 2019
Morgan County
- James McGlothin, 52, of Coalfield – last seen on Oct. 30, 1989
- Samuel Justice, 57, of Wartburg – last seen on Jan. 9, 2005
- Freddie Jones, 45, of Wartburg – last seen on Nov. 29, 1993
- Jason Byrge, 41, of Lancing – last seen on May 19, 2021
- Roy Welch, 50, of Oakdale – last seen on Sept. 4, 2015
Roane County
- Cheryl Payne, 32, of Rockwood – last seen on Dec. 27, 2003
- Karen Beard, 35, of Harriman – last seen on Jan. 16, 1991
- Jessica Groover, 35, of Harriman – last seen on Aug. 31, 2019
Scott County
- Jeff Shepherd, 30, of Winfield – last seen on March 12, 2018
- Christina Bussell, 26, of Winfield – last seen on Sept. 30, 2011
- Scott Silcox, 54, of Oneida – last seen on Aug. 1, 2014
- Dowell Phillips, 57, of Hellenwood – last seen on Dec. 5, 2021
Sevier County
- Theresa McMullin, 63, of Sevierville – last seen on Sept. 12, 2010
- Thelma Melton, 58, GSMNP – last seen on Sept. 25, 1981
- Anna Leatherwood, 45, of Sevierville – last seen on May 20, 1966
- William Bishop Jr., 39, of Elkmont – last seen on March 2, 1976
Editor’s Note: The list from the NamUs database is only reflective of known reported missing individuals. The database is updated or modified by the original agency of origin.
