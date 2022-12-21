KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Temperatures are decreasing this week with arctic winds, including possible rain chances coming into East Tennessee during the winter weather. WATE 6 Storm Team is monitoring the area as the change in temperatures continues.

For those who need a place to stay warm in East Tennessee, some organizations and communities are opening their doors to the public.

Knox County

The Foyer: A Low-Barrier Housing-Focused Overnight Emergency Shelter

Located in the old thrift store on the grounds of the Salvation Army with oversight, staffing and management by the Volunteer Ministry Center.

Location: 409 North Broadway, Knoxville, Tenn.

Knox Area Rescue Ministries

This Christian-based nonprofit’s mission is to provide recovery efforts for anyone in need. They are also asking the public to donate clothing, hygiene and other items for those finding shelter during the cold weather.

Location: 418 North Broadway, Knoxville, Tenn.

Blount County

First Baptist Church in Maryville

The church in Maryville will have its doors open from Dec. 22 at 6 p.m. through Dec. 26 at 7 a.m. Meals will also be provided for anyone in Blount County. They hope to help those who need warm shelter during cold temperatures.

Location: 202 West Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville, Tenn.

Editor’s Note: This story will be updated as more emergency shelter (for weather) options are available.