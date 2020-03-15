LIST: States that have closed restaurants and bars to dine-in customers

1  of  2
President Trump calls on Americans to cease hoarding food, supplies The Tennessee State Health Department's count of COVID-19 cases rose to 39 on Sunday
DALLAS (NEXSTAR) — Some states have taken the extraordinary step of closing restaurants and bars to dine-in customers.

Illinois and Ohio’s governors were first to make the announcements on Sunday. Leaders in both states feel taking the extreme measure is necessary to stall the spread of COVID-19.

Here’s a running list of states that have closed off restaurants and their respective regulations:

California

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Sunday called for all bars, nightclubs, wineries, & breweries to close, according to KTLA.

Restaurants will be allowed to stay open but will be asked to decrease occupancy by 50% to keep people farther away from each other, Newsom said at a news conference. 

Illinois

All bars and restaurants will be closed to dine-in customers as of end of business Monday night, through March 30, according to WGN.

“As your governor I can’t allow the gravity of these decisions from taking the measures that experts say will keep people safe,” said Illinois Governor JB Pritzker.

Earlier in the day Sunday, Pritzker criticized the federal response to the virus during an appearance on “Meet the Press,” after additional screening measures led to long, crowded lines at O’Hare Airport customs. He continued

Massachusetts

Governor Charlie Baker announced a ban on eating in restaurants and bars in Massachusetts due to the coronavirus concerns. Only take-out will be allowed.

Ohio

Gov. Mike DeWine announced all restaurants and bars in the state will close at 9 p.m. Sunday, except to carry out, drive-thru and delivery food and drink service, according to WCMH.

DeWine said he came to the decision after being contacted by citizens around the state sharing photos and stories of crowded bars Saturday night, despite warnings of social distancing and the governor’s edict limiting crowds to no larger than 100 people.

This story will continue to be updated as additional states take action.

