Little Ponderosa Zoo needing donations in order to reopen

News

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The COVID-19 pandemic has put a financial dent in many businesses, but even with the gradual reopening of Tennessee’s economy, Little Ponderosa Zoo and Rescue is uncertain of its future.

James Cox, founder of Little Ponderosa says the zoo is in dire need of donations to keep functioning.

“We lost all of our revenue for the season pretty much — field trips, our school groups, our church groups,” James said.

Their busiest time of the year fell right in the middle of the shutdown, causing them to have to lay off employees and ask for donations to feed animals.

“We have tons and tons of feed that we still have to buy each and every week. We have to order that feed and it takes a lot of revenue to pay for that, but we have no revenue coming in but we still have money going out,” James said.

The zoo is now calling on the community for help, not only for the zoo, but so they can continue their rescue efforts.

“We’re little ponderosa zoo and rescue but we use the rescue animals to build a zoo to be able to support a rescue park. Without people coming to the zoo and visiting these animals, we would not have money to do the rescue part,” James said.

How you can help

If you would like to donate to Little Ponderosa, click here.

