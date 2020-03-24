Little Ponderosa Zoo & Rescue asking for donations to help feed tigers

CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) – The Little Ponderosa Zoo and Rescue is asking people to consider donating extra meat from your freezer.

The non-profit said their grocers are running short and are no longer receiving enough meat to feed their tigers, Gunther and Gebel. Officials say the zoo is receiving a fraction of donations they usually get from local grocery stores due to the coronavirus pandemic.

They’re looking for donations of venison, chicken or beef but no pork.

The Little Ponderosa Zoo and Rescue is located along Granite Road in Clinton. After a devastating fire in 2017 and several rebuilds, the non-profit reopened its doors in May 2019.