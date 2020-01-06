LIVE COVERAGE: A new season of ‘The Bachelor’ premieres Monday night

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Follow WATE 6 On Your Side’s Laura Halm during the premiere of ABC’s “The Bachelor” at 8 p.m. Monday.

Two Knoxville women are among the 30 contestants this year. Get Laura’s take on the contestants and their chances with bachelor Peter Weber, an airline pilot.

A native of Westlake Village, California, Peter, 28, grew up just minutes from The Bachelor mansion.

He was raised with a strong example of the marriage he wants by his loving parents. Having met while working on the same flight over 30 years ago, Peter’s parents have set the perfect example of lasting love. He and his brother, Jack, followed in their parents footsteps, developing a passion for aviation. At 23, Peter was working as a pilot; and by 25, he landed his dream job as captain for a major commercial airline. All that is missing now is someone with whom to share his life.

The Knoxville contestants are:

Hannah Ann, 25, a model from Knoxville.

Hannah Ann: She was born in Knoxville and grew up there with her younger sister and younger brother. Her parents are not only her role models, they are also her landlords, as she still lives at home. Hannah Ann is a talented painter and loves to dabble in interior decorating when she’s not slaying it in front of the camera as a model. She travels the world for work and would love to find man to join her on the adventure. She has a cute southern twang which, we know, Peter is a sucker for. She is a 25-year-old model.

Sarah, 24, a medical radiographer, from Knoxville.

Sarah: She may be a Southern belle, but she dreams of a life outside Tennessee. After coming close to an engagement with her last boyfriend, Sarah is single and ready to grab life by the horns. She enjoys being outdoors, paddle boarding, reading, listening to podcasts and binge watching a good series on a rainy day. She loves to cook and find fun, healthy recipes to make throughout the week. She is a 24-year-old medical radiographer.

