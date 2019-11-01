Live coverage: Sentencing hearing in Zach Munday case

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Live coverage of the sentencing in the Zach Munday case. WATE 6 On Your Side’s Madisen Keavy is live-tweeting the proceedings in court.

Three teens have pled guilty in the death of 15-year-old Gibbs High School student earlier this year are expected in court Friday for sentencing.

Isaiah Brooks, Chelsea Hopson and Noel Leyva are in court Friday afternoon for the sentencing. In late August, Brooks pled guilty to felony reckless homicide while Hopson entered a guilty plea to a charge of being an accessory after the fact.

In September, Leyva pled guilty to being an accessory after the fact and furnishing alcohol to a minor. Leyva hosted the party at his home. Part of his plea agreement included serving three years and discarding his fake ID.

Leyva got supervised probation for three years.

Leyva is also to spend at least 25 hours every year doing community service speaking to youth groups about what happened at his party and how to avoid the same mistakes.

Brooks will serve 10 years and Hopson six years, but how those terms will be served will be determined at the sentencing hearing on Friday.

LATEST STORIES: