LIVE COVERAGE: George Thomas testimony resumes in Eric Boyd trial in Christian-Newsom slayings

Eric Boyd, right, during his trial for the 2007 murders of Channon Christian and Christopher Newsom in Knox County Criminal Court on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. (Brianna Paciorka / News Sentinel pool)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Testimony continues Thursday in the death penalty trial of Eric Boyd, who is accused in participating in the murders of Channon Christian and Chris Newsom in January 2007.

WATE’s Madisen Keavy is live-tweeting the testimony. Key state witness George Thomas was testifying when adjourned Wednesday. Thomas is one of four people already convicted and in prison for their involvement in the death of the couple.

The defense is expected to begin cross-examining Thomas this morning.

Need to catch up on what has happened in the dozen years since the murder? Here’s a backgrounder.

