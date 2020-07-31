Megan Boswell appears in court over video Friday morning

State of Tennessee v. Megan Boswell livestream

(Mobile users: Don’t see the stream? Click here)

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – On Friday morning, the mother of the Sullivan County toddler that was the subject of an AMBER Alert and later found dead appeared before a judge over video.

Megan Boswell’s hearing date was rescheduled for Friday, August 28 at 9 a.m.

In May, a grand jury indicted Megan Boswell on 11 counts of false report in the disappearance of the toddler.

Authorities said her inaccurate and conflicting statements had impeded the investigation.

Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy claimed in a press conference during the search for Evelyn that Megan told a different story every time she was interviewed.

Evelyn’s remains were found in early March at a property in Blountville belonging to her family.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office says they have a person of interest in her death investigation, but no one has been charged in Evelyn’s death at this time.

WATE will stream Megan’s court appearance in this webpage, which is scheduled to start at 9 a.m.

For complete coverage of the Evelyn Boswell case, CLICK HERE.