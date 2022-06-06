KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — In June, July and August, live music is coming to The Cove at Concord Park and Clayton Park. The Knox County Parks and Recreation Department is once again hosting its Second Saturday Concert Series.

Banks will play free concerts from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the second Saturday of each month at the Cove at Concord Park and Clayton Park. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own blankets, lawn chairs and food. However, alcohol is prohibited.

“We are happy to once again host one of the biggest events of the summer,” Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs said. “Folks from here and across the region love these events, and it’s a good chance to listen to music, have a picnic, and check out our parks, which are some of the nicest places in the area.”

The dates and bands:

June 11 : Mystic Rhythm Tribe (Cove) and Paul Beasley Group (Clayton Park)

: Mystic Rhythm Tribe (Cove) and Paul Beasley Group (Clayton Park) July 9 : Leftfoot Dave and the Magic Hats (Cove) and Jay Dee (Clayton Park)

: Leftfoot Dave and the Magic Hats (Cove) and Jay Dee (Clayton Park) August 13: Rockinfellerz (Cove) and Crawdaddy Jones (Clayton Park)

The Cove is located at 11808 S. Northshore Drive and Clayton Park is located at 7347 Norris Freeway.

On June 11, Jacobs is expected to visit the parks before the shows begin to hand out cupcakes in celebration of the county’s 230th birthday. He will be at Clayton Park around 4:45 p.m. then he will head to the Cove around 5:40 p.m.

If a concert is canceled due to weather, a notification will be posted to the Parks and Rec Facebook page and the Park’s Twitter page.