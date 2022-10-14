RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh Police Chief Stella Patterson, Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin and Governor Roy Cooper gathered Friday morning to share new details about the mass shooting that killed five and injured two in Raleigh on Thursday.

Chief Patterson identified the five victims killed, including off-duty Raleigh police officer Gabriel Torres, 29 who she said was on his way to work when he was gunned down.

Also killed were Nicole Conners, 52, Mary Marshall, 34, Susan Karnatz, 49, and James Roger Thompson, 16.

Of those injured, one was Senior Officer Casey Joseph Clark. He was treated and released from the hospital, according to police. Marcel Gardner, 59, was also injured in the shooting and remains in critical condition, Patterson said.

Just after 5 p.m. on Thursday, the mass shooting took place on and near the Neuse River Greenway and the Hedingham subdivision of northeast Raleigh, Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin said in a public statement just after 9 p.m. on Thursday.

After approximately three hours of searching for the gunman, Raleigh police Lt. Jason Borneo confirmed the male juvenile suspect had been contained at 8:13 p.m. Thursday.

Police told CBS 17 that the active shooter suspect they were searching for was a 15-year-old.

During an initial media briefing at approximately 9 p.m., it was confirmed he was contained inside a home.

“[The] Raleigh Police Department has confirmed five fatalities. One of them was an off-duty Raleigh police officer. Two others were also transported to the hospital. One is a Raleigh police K9 officer. Thankfully he did not have life-threatening injuries,” Baldwin told the public on Thursday night.

