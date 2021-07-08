Live roaches found during inspection at Athens restaurant

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Live roaches were among some of the critical violations found during a restaurant health inspection at a family style restaurant in Athens. Issues with temperatures, food handling and sanitization were also found in the initial report that has since been corrected.

Michael’s of Athens, 925 Congress Parkway, Athens — grade: 72; follow-up grade: 92

Michael’s of Athens scored an initial grade of 72, a passing score. A score below 70 is considered failing.

The restaurant’s pest company was requested to pay a visit after the insects were found.

In the kitchen, the dishwasher was out of sanitizer, which is required in the final rinse. An employee was also seen handling ready-to-eat food with bare hands. Gloves are required to be worn when handling food.

Food temperatures were also off. Pulled pork was 103 degrees on the hot table. However, 135 and above is required to prevent bacteria growth. On the cool end, slaw and rice were at 50 degrees but 41 and below is required.

In the refrigerator French onion soup was being kept for eight days. Food is only allowed to be kept for a week.

The restaurant was able to improve its score to a 92 during a follow-up inspection.

Top scores of the week: