Live stream of ‘The Rock’ at UT now active

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The University of Tennessee has created a continuous live-stream of ‘The Rock’ on campus to create public accountability and deter messages of hate from being written on the iconic public message board.

Starting Wednesday, therock.utk.edu/livestream will show uninterrupted video feeds of The Rock 24 hours a day. Cameras have been set up to show both sides of the landmark.

The Office of the Chancellor announced they would install the cameras one week after an anti-Semitic message was painted on the Rock on Sept. 11.

It was not the first time hateful messages have been painted on The Rock. UT condemned hateful messages and images that were painted on The Rock in November of 2018.

Back in December of 2017 the words “white pride” were found painted on The Rock.

The 97.5-ton hunk of Knox dolomite stone was first unearthed in 1966 when the school acquired the land where the modern Fraternity Park stands with the tradition of painting it beginning in the 1980s.