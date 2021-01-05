Live Updates: Senate majority at stake as Georgia officials tally runoff votes

ATLANTA (NewsNation Now) — Georgia officials started counting ballots as polls began closing across the state Tuesday night in two critical races that will determine which party will control the U.S. Senate and, in turn, the fate of President-elect Joe Biden’s legislative agenda.

Polls for the runoffs opened statewide Tuesday at 7 a.m. EST, and most were scheduled to close at 7 p.m.

all times local. Votes are being reported now, you can find live results for the Georgia U.S. Senate Special Election here on NewsNationNow.com.

8:10 p.m. – Emory University Professor Alan Abramowitz joined NewsNation as we wait for the votes to come in. NewsNation’s Joe Donlon asked Abramowitz when we can expect to know who won the runoff races and how the votes in Georgia will be counted in respect to mail in ballots vs. votes cast in person on Tuesday.

When we can expect to know who won the runoff races?

“I think the answer to the first question depends on how close the race is, and right now it looks like these races are going to end up being very close, where the final margin is likely to be within one percentage point and as a result, I think that we’re not likely to know the outcome, we’re not likely to see the race is called until tomorrow, maybe even later,” Abramowitz said. “I don’t think it will take as long as it did in November, but I think it’s going take a while.”

COMPARED TO NOVEMBER, HOW ARE MAIL IN VS. IN PERSON VOTES BEING COUNTED?

“As far as the order of the count, it seems to be a little bit different tonight than it was in November. What we’re seeing tonight is, first of all, the votes are being counted much faster. And I think that’s a result of the fact that the counties were processing absentee ballots ahead of time and are only waiting on absentee ballots that are coming in on Election Day. And now they are also processing the votes that came in on Election Day,” Abramowitz said. “So, from what we are seeing here, it looks they’re counting absentee ballots much faster than they did last time. And we’re seeing a much faster count and it’s showing, as far as we can tell, comparing the results with the November results on a county by county basis looking at those that have come in and those that have not, we’re heading toward a long night.”

7:45 p.m. – With 13% of the expected vote reported, Democrat Jon Ossoff leads with just over 52% of the tallied votes to incumbent GOP Sen. David Perdue’s nearly 48%. Democratic challenger Raphael Warnock leads with 52.5% of the vote to GOP Sen. Kelly Loeffler’s 47.5% of the vote as the ballots continue to be tallied across the state.

The race is too early to call for The Associated Press.

7 p.m. – Most polls have closed in Georgia for voting in the two runoff elections that will decide which party controls the U.S. Senate.



By law, voters who were in line when the polls closed at 7 p.m. Tuesday will still be allowed to vote.

Experts say the two Senate races could be very close and have warned that the results may not be known for days since counties have to count large numbers of mail-in ballots. During November’s presidential race, President-elect Joe Biden did not take the lead over President Donald Trump in Georgia until days after the polls closed.



Absentee ballots must be received by the close of polls to be counted. Military and overseas ballots postmarked by Tuesday and received by Friday will be counted, and absentee voters also have until Friday to fix any problems so their votes can be part of the final tally.

Several counties in Georgia have polling locations that will stay open late because of a judge’s order.

6:55 p.m. – Two polling locations in Chatham County have extended their closing times by order of Superior Court Judge John E. Morse due to technical difficulties:

Chatham County Old Courthouse on Bull Street has been extended to 7:33 p.m.

Beach High polling location extended to 7:35 p.m.

Voting underway in Georgia Tuesday with Senate majority at stake

The state’s voting implementation manager, Gabriel Sterling, tweeted Tuesday afternoon that the average wait time at the polls was about one minute.

Smooth election so far this morning across Georgia. We are at about an average of 1 minute wait times. The longest we are aware of is about 20 minutes. Get out and vote. It’s quick and easy. #gapol pic.twitter.com/4sefazgK2U — Gabriel Sterling (@GabrielSterling) January 5, 2021

Democrat Jon Ossoff is facing Republican David Perdue, while Democrat Raphael Warnock is challenging Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler. If Warnock wins, he would become the state’s first Black senator.

Loeffler told reporters while campaigning Tuesday in the Atlanta suburb of Sandy Springs that “the future of the country is on the ballot.”

Meanwhile, Warnock is criticizing Loeffler for saying she will join a number of Senate Republicans on Wednesday in challenging Congress’ certification of Biden’s victory.

Warnock told supporters in suburban Marietta that Loeffler is “trying to take your voice” by helping President Donald Trump attempt to overturn his election defeat.

HOW MANY EARLY VOTES WERE CAST IN THE GEORGIA SENATE RUNOFFS?

More than 3 million Georgians have already voted either early in-person or via absentee ballots. That’s more than 60% of the nearly 5 million who voted in November’s presidential election.

Democrats must win both of the elections to win the Senate majority. In that scenario, the Senate would be equally divided 50-50 with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris serving as the tie-breaker for Democrats.

Democrats already secured a narrow House majority and the White House during November’s general election.

Even a closely divided Democratic Senate likely won’t guarantee Biden everything he wants, given Senate rules that require 60 votes to move most major legislation. But if Democrats lose even one of Tuesday’s contests, Biden would have little shot for swift up-or-down votes on his most ambitious plans to expand government-backed health care coverage, strengthen the middle class, address racial inequality and combat climate change. A Republican-controlled Senate also would create a rougher path for Biden’s Cabinet picks and judicial nominees.

“Georgia, the whole nation is looking to you. The power is literally in your hands,” Biden charged at his own rally in Atlanta earlier Monday. “One state can chart the course, not just for the next four years, but for the next generation.”

Republicans are unified against Biden’s plans for health care, environmental protection and civil rights, but some fear that outgoing Trump’s efforts to overturn Biden’s victory may discourage voters in Georgia.

At a rally in northwest Georgia on the eve of Tuesday’s runoffs, Trump repeatedly declared that the November elections were plagued by fraud that Republican officials, including his former attorney general and Georgia’s elections chief, say did not occur.

The president called Georgia’s Republican secretary of state “crazy” and vowed to help defeat him in two years. At the same time, Trump encouraged his supporters to show up in force for Georgia’s Tuesday contests.

“You’ve got to swarm it tomorrow,” Trump told thousands of cheering supporters, downplaying the threat of fraud.

Georgia’s January elections, necessary because no Senate candidates received a majority of the general-election votes, have been unique for many reasons, not least because the contenders essentially ran as teams, even campaigning together sometimes.

WHO ARE THE CANDIDATES IN THE US SENATE RUNOFFS IN GEORGIA

Warnock serves as the senior pastor of the Atlanta church where slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. grew up and preached. The 51-year-old Black man was raised in public housing and spent most of his adult life preaching in Baptist churches.

Warnock is facing Loeffler, a 50-year-old former businesswoman who was appointed to the Senate less than a year ago by the state’s Republican governor. She is only the second woman to represent Georgia in the Senate.

The other election pits 71-year-old former business executive Perdue, who held the Senate seat until his term officially expired on Sunday, against Ossoff, a former congressional aide and journalist. At just 33 years old, Ossoff would be the Senate’s youngest member if elected. The fresh-faced Democrat first rose to national prominence in 2017 when he launched an unsuccessful House special election bid.

Democrats have hammered Perdue and Loeffler, each among the Senate’s wealthiest members, for conspicuously timed personal stock trades after members of Congress received information about the public health and economic threats of COVID-19. None of the trades has been found to violate the law or Senate ethics, but Warnock and Ossoff have used the moves to cast the Republicans as self-interested and out of touch.

Perdue and Loeffler have answered by lambasting the Democratic slate as certain to to usher in a leftward lunge in national policy. Neither Warnock nor Ossoff is a socialist, as Republicans allege. They do, however, support Biden’s agenda.

This week’s elections mark the formal finale to the turbulent 2020 election season more than two months after the rest of the nation finished voting. The stakes have drawn nearly $500 million in campaign spending to a once solidly Republican state that now finds itself as the nation’s premier battleground.

Biden won Georgia’s 16 electoral votes by about 12,000 votes out of 5 million cast in November.

Democratic success will likely depend on driving a huge turnout of African Americans and first-time voters, all groups that helped Biden become the first Democratic presidential candidate since 1992 to win Georgia. Republicans, meanwhile, have been focused on energizing their own base and voters beyond the core of metro Atlanta.

The runoff elections come as Trump continues his campaign to undermine election results across various states he lost. In a recording of a private phone call made public on Sunday, the president told Georgia’s secretary of state to “find” enough votes to give him an outright victory in the state, even after repeated recounts, failed court challenges, and state certification.

Congress is scheduled to vote to certify Biden’s victory on Wednesday. Loeffler took the stage at Trump’s rally and vowed to join the small but growing number of Republicans protesting the count on the Senate floor.

“Look, this president fought for us,” she said. “We’re fighting for him.”