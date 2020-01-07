Lizzo becomes first female artist to headline Bonnaroo

The new Bonnaroo arch seen at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on Sunday, June 16, 2019, in Manchester, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WATE) – Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival on Tuesday released the list of artists coming to Tennessee this summer for one of America’s largest festivals.

Headlining the festival are alternative rock bands Tool and Tame Impala while Lizzo becoming the first-ever female headliner in Bonnaroo history.

Your 2020 Lineup! 🙌… and this doesn’t even include the campground Plazas😮🏕 Tickets on sale THURSDAY 1/9 at Noon ET!

🎟Get a GA ticket for just $35 down

Explore #Bonnaroo here: https://t.co/Ia4YIHUTJX #RadiatePositivity pic.twitter.com/L6Ux4p7m1s — Bonnaroo (@Bonnaroo) January 7, 2020

Popstar and Tennessee-native Miley Cyrus leads the next group of marquee performers that includes classic rockers Oysterhead, electronic DJs Bassnectar and Flume, Vampire Weekend, The 1975, Grace Potter and Leon Bridges.

2020 follows one of the most successful years in the festival’s history. 2019 was Bonnaroo’s first sell-out since 2013 when Paul McCartney closed out the festival.

In December, Bonnaroo organizers announced Exit 111, a rock festival held at the same location as Bonnaroo, would not return in 2020. The festival was a collaboration by Knoxville-based organizers AC Entertainment and C3 Presents.

This will be the 18th edition of Bonnaroo, which first began in 2002. The festival is held in Manchester, Tennessee.