LMU considers buying old St. Mary’s Tower

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – We’re learning more about a potential tenant for part of the old St. Mary’s/Tennova Physician’s Regional site.

The site is part of what will become the new fire and police headquarters.

Lincoln Memorial University is eyeing the former hospital’s tower as a possible college campus.

According a university official, LMU is currently working with the City of Knoxville on the future of the site.

LMU board chairman Pete DeBusk telling WATE 6 On Your Side that he’s very interested in renovating the tower. He also says LMU would like to take some acreage, build a park, and make it more of a campus.

On Tuesday, the Knoxville city council approved $37 million in funding to begin building the KFD/KPD headquarters.