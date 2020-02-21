LMU Duncan School of Law, THJ host forum on racial violence in Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — On Friday, one group looking to address the wrongs of the past held a presentation at Lincoln Memorial University’s Duncan School of Law.

Tennesseans For Historical Justice (THJ) is a nonprofit organization working on a complete history on racial violence, civil rights homicides, in our state and to educate Tennesseans about that history.

The aim of the presentation is to educate about the past in order to avoid repeating it.

Among the topics discussed at the event, the murder of Elbert Williams, the first African-American director of an NAACP chapter in Tennessee. He was shot to death in 1940 while trying to register Black voters. His murder is still unsolved.

One of the featured speakers at the event, Jim Emison, president of THJ and a retired attorney has been on a mission to solve Williams’ murder.

Other experts at the forum included John Ashworth, executive director and project manager at the Lynching Sites Project of Memphis, and Cynthia Deitle, a retired FBI agent who spoke on hate crimes.

LATEST STORIES