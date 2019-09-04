Loaded firearm discovered in carry-on at McGhee Tyson Airport

A loaded firearm was discovered during a security checkpoint at McGhee Tyson Airport Wednesday.

At approximately 7:15 a.m., a loaded Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun was detected in a passenger’s carry-on bag. TSA immediately alerted airport police, who took possession of the bag and escorted the passenger out of the checkpoint area.

This is the 20th firearm detected by TSA officers at the TYS security checkpoint in 2019. A total of 16 were detected there last year.

“Passengers are responsible for the contents of bags they bring to the checkpoint,” said Mark Howell, TSA Regional Spokesperson. “Our advice is to look through bags thoroughly before coming to the airport to make sure there are no illegal or prohibited items.”

Firearms may be transported in checked baggage if they are declared to the airline and stored unloaded in a proper carrying case. All firearms are prohibited in carry-on bags.

TSA would like to remind passengers that it is important for them to thoroughly search their bags for any potential dangerous weapons or prohibited items before departing for the airport.

In addition to potential criminal charges, passengers who bring firearms to a checkpoint face civil penalties from TSA