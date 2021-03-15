Loaded gun discovered at McGhee-Tyson security checkpoint

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Transportation Security Administration agents discovered a loaded firearm at McGhee-Tyson Airport in Alcoa Monday morning.

TSA agents at McGhee-Tyson Airport discovered a loaded Smith & Wesson handgun in a passenger’s carry-on bag. Airport police, who took possession of the bag and escorted the passenger out of the checkpoint area.

While firearms may be transported in checked baggage (provided they are declared to the airline, in a proper carrying case and unloaded), they are prohibited in carry-on bags.

“Even with much lower than normal passenger numbers, we continue to find firearms at a very high rate at security checkpoints,” said Steve Wood, TSA Federal Security Director for Tennessee. “Passengers must remember they’re responsible for the contents of bags and our advice is they thoroughly inspect all personal belongings to make sure there are no illegal or prohibited items before coming to the airport.”

This is the fourth firearm detected by TSA officers at McGhee-Tyson Airport security checkpoints this year. A total of seven were found there in 2020. In addition to potential criminal charges, passengers who bring firearms to a checkpoint face civil penalties from TSA: https://www.tsa.gov/travel/civil-enforcement