Loaded guns found in carry-on bags at Tennessee airports

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Transportation Security Administration says loaded guns were found at security checkpoints at every major Tennessee airport during a seven-day period.

From Sept. 13 through Sept, 20, the TSA says eight guns were found in carry-on bags by agents at Nashville International Airport, Memphis International Airport, Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport, Tri-Cities Airport in Blountville and McGhee Tyson Airport near Knoxville.

In each case, TSA agents told local police, who removed the firearms and passengers from the checkpoint area.

Firearms are not allowed in carry-on baggage. They can travel in checked baggage, under certain rules.