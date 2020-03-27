Loans now available to small businesses hurting during crisis

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — If you are hurting for funds during this national crisis, the Small Business Administration is offering help. Low interest federal loans are now available.

The aid comes about this week after all 50 states declared affected by the same disaster. If you know you’ll recover later, but need to keep employees on payroll now, you may want to apply.

Those businesses are the backbone of our communities. We need to support them. If you don’t have an established line of credit with a lender with whom you have a relationship, it would be difficult to get a loan to help you with your payroll or your accounts payable, or other fixed debts. So, this would be a line of credit you have in place if you don’t already have one in place. Erikka Storch, Head of Wheeling Chamber

You can apply for these loans here. The link is for small businesses in West Virginia and boardering counties.

