KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Anakeesta is offering local guests $5 admissions as a part of their Local Appreciation Week running May 2 – 8. Local Appreciation Week coincides with their Blooms and Tunes event to heighten spring excitement.

Blooms and Tunes takes place from April 15 – June 5 and provides guests with larger than life spring art installations, live musical performances daily at Black Bear Village, chef-inspired seasonal menu items and the many blooming flowers at Vista Gardens. The blooms are carefully selected and planted to transform the park into a wonderland of design, color and scent.

Residents and employees of Sevier, Cocke, Jefferson, Knox, Blount and Hamblen counties can visit Anakeesta for only $5 during this time frame. Locals may also apply the cost of their $5 ticket to upgrade to a discounted Annual Pass which includes:

20% off of food and beverage purchases at select outlets

20% off of retail purchases (excludes ticket sales)

20% off of adventure activities including the Dueling Zipline Adventure and Rail Runner Mountain Coaster

1 free buddy pass for a guest

Access to the express lane

A portion of the proceeds from the week will benefit the Friends of the Smokies group.

To participate, guests must reside or work in one of the counties listed. Guests over the age of 16 wishing to participate must present a valid photo ID or a current paycheck stub to receive the discount. Discounts may not be combined.