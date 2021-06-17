Local artist finds out where creative side comes from, using love for painting to help others

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – For more than a decade, Lori Bishop has painted. She says it’s her way of blowing off some steam.

“Some people drink, some people smoke, I paint,” said Bishop, “As a financial planner, my brain is numbers all the time…so this is the other side of my brain.”

It’s a family thing but she didn’t know that. Bishop was adopted and around 3 years ago, her son found her birth mother. She went to meet her and turns out, her mother was an art teacher. Now, at 83, she still paints.

“She paints different than I do, I paint more loosely, and she paints decorative,” said Bishop.

This weekend Bishop plans to share her talents for a good cause. On Saturday, she’ll teach two classes. The first at 9:30 a.m. The second will be at 1:30 p.m. They’re being held at First Baptist Church in Maryville on Lamar Alexander Parkway.

All proceeds from those classes will go to the Alzheimer’s Association to help with the Longest Day Campaign.

“Alzheimer’s has impacted me personally, I lost one of my best friends to Alzheimer’s, it has impacted so many people in my life,” said Bishop, “(I) just want to have fun and help a good cause.”

If you would like to sign-up for the classes you can sign up here. One class is $50 but if you take both it’s $75.

The Longest Day is planned for Sunday, June 20. It’s in line with summer solstice which is the longest amount of sunlight in a day. For more local events, visit alz.org.