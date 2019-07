Grab a lawn chair and get ready to rock the summer night away at Jamfest.

The annual concert is hosted by Ijams Nature Center. The fun kicks off Friday, July 12 on the lawn in front of the pavilion at Ijams.

Guests can enjoy great music, drinks and food trucks at the nature center.

The Red Vinyl Gypsies, Civil Strife, Waystone and Moonshine Hill are all coming together to perform.

Tickets cost $15 and can be purchased at the center.