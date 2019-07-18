Local campaign for K9 protective vests exceeds fundraising goal

An East Tennessee man has exceeded his fundraising goal to protect some Knox County K9 officers.

Shane Haun started a fundraising campaign in early July with a goal of $3,000 in the hopes of getting a bulletproof vest for each K9 officer with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

KCSO currently has 18 K9 officers but only 12 of them have protective gear. Thanks to Haun’s fundraiser and to donors in our community, there’s now enough money to buy vests for the remaining six officers.

Haun says he did this to honor his father who was on the force for 30 years.