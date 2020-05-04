Local churches continue virtual services after Tennessee leaders lift restrictions

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Even though places of worship have been given the green light to reopen this week, many churches in the area are choosing to stay closed.

Most churches are still holding drive in services, or streaming them online. Valley View Baptist Church in Knoxville is just one of many churches that did not hold in person services this week. Pastor Jared Shumate says it’s easier to do drive in services right now due to the limitations.

“Quite frankly for us, it was easier and it was better for our experience of worship to have the liberty of doing it from the front porch of our church and while in our cars and in our lot as we have been doing since Easter,” Shumate said.

Pastor Shumate says he wants his members to get the most out of the service, but still be safe. He says he would like to resume in person services by May 24, hoping that some of the guidelines will become less strict by then. If not, he says there is a plan in place.

“If nothing changes, then our congregants will be in masks we will exercise 6 feet of separation between different households will be sitting on every other pew and having distance even within the pews.” Shumate said.

Valley View will be holding a special mothers day service next Sunday. It will be a drive in, no contact service.