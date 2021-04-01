Local churches gear up for in person Easter Sunday services

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — With Easter just three days away and the pandemic still top of mind, some area churches are putting together plans to hold in-person services for the first time since last year.

Members of McDonald Drive Church of Christ have not seen the inside of their church since March of 2020.

“A big part of church life and I would say it’s as vital as any aspect of what we do is just fellowship. It’s the strength we draw from each other and that has been something that we have been missing,” said Minister Eric Bonner.

Fellowship has been dangerous. This church is small. There are about 75 to 80 members, mostly made up of a high-risk demographic. Over a year into the pandemic, it’s still risky, but church leadership has been come up with an alternative.

“Parking lot service, a half step. That’s probably the best way to describe it,” Bonner said.

McDonald Drive Church will hold services in the parking lot. Members will listen from their cars.

“Our elders really daily they keep and eye on the data and they just feel most comfortable right now, especially this time of year. The reason this Sunday is such and important step in the right direction is it just moves us back in the direction of being able to see each other,” Bonner said.

Just down the road, another church with a much larger congregation is preparing to welcome it’s members back. Like McDonald Drive Church, Overcoming Believers Church in East Knoxville has not held in person services since March of 2020.

Pastor Daryl Arnold says ressurection Sunday’s usually draw larger crowds than normal. Some years, they’ve had upwards of 3,000 guests. This year’s Easter service will be a far cry from what they’re used to.

“What we’ve done is we’ve put about 250 chairs in here. We’re going to do 4 services,” Arnold said.

This year’s theme is ‘I survived’, a fitting one for the tumultuous year.

“Honestly, just the pain that we’ve experienced in our city with young people dying, I’ve buried 3 kids in 3 weeks and I believe our city needs healing and it’s very difficult to do that on Facebook live. So I just sense that healing will come as we gather and convene with one another,” Arnold said.

There will be 4 services at Overcoming Believers between Saturday and Sunday. Pre-registration is required.

Service at McDonald Drive Church starts at 11 a.m.