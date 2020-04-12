Local churches improvise Easter Sunday services

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Easter services all over the country look different this year.

City Church in Knoxville is one of many churches that made the decision to stream their service online.

“As we got closer and closer to Easter this year we just kind of realized that we were not going to be able to do it in person just honoring the wishes and instructions and recommendations of our government because of the corona virus.” said City Church pastor Kent Bateman.

Pastor Bateman says he has had to adjust to a new normal the past few weeks. He’s picked up new audio/video skills and has been editing his sermons for members to access online.

“I’ve had to break out my video editing skills which is never something I thought I would have to do again as a pastor.” Bateman said.

Members of the church say they’re less concerned with how the message is delivered, so long as it is recieved.

“Easter this year definitely feels different, but the message of Easter is still the same.” said Jesse Von Fange, member of City Church.

“City church has reminded us time and time again that we are the church, church is not a building so even though we’re not physically together, spiritually we are.” said Kelsey Von Fange, member of City Church.

