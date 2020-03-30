Local Girl Scouts re-launch online cookie store after sales disrupted by COVID-19

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The local council of Girl Scouts has re-launched its online cookie store, allowing community members to purchase cookies and have them shipped right to their doors.

The Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians hopes the online store will help troops struggling with sales due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Public cookie booths were suspended halfway through the sales period as a result and the local council has nearly 300,000 boxes of cookies remaining.

To purchase cookies, visit girlscoutcsa.org and click on the “Digital Cookie” banner. You can either have your order shipped to you or have a Girl Scout deliver the cookies at some point in the future once it is safe to do so.

You must order at least four packages to have the cookies shipped to you.