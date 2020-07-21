Local governments to receive additional $115M to fight COVID

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Gov. Bill Lee announced Monday that an additional $115 million in federal funding will be made available to local governments to help offset the costs of responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This pandemic has required a high level of coordination and support across all levels of government to ensure local needs are met and the health and wellbeing of Tennesseans are protected,” Lee said in a statement.
The $115 million of federal funding for cities and counties is in addition to $210 million Tennessee lawmakers set aside for the same purpose earlier this year.
According to the governor’s office, the funding may not be used to replace lost government revenue and it cannot be used to reimburse expenses under other federal programs.
Memphis, Shelby County and Nashville are not eligible to receive any of the $115 million because those areas have received a combined $284 million from the federal Coronavirus Relief Fund.
