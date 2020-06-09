Local law enforcement agencies react to calls for defunding police

LOUDON, Tenn. (WATE) — After the death of George Floyd, communities across the country started to call for the defunding of police departments, as well as police reform.

In Knox County, the Knox County Democratic Party Progressive Action Committee sent a letter to local government leaders and law enforcement leaders about what changes they want to see made within the law enforcement departments.

The group didn’t necessarily ask for funds to be taken away from the departments; but rather, calls for items such as cultural bias training, body worn cameras (bodycam) for all officers, better public access to that bodycam footage, for all officers to be trained in crisis intervention, prohibit unnecessary use of force, reduce unnecessary jail detentions and more.

Jimmy Davis, Chief Deputy of the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office, said he doesn’t agree with defunding law enforcement. He said it could lead to chaos.

“We answer anywhere from 24,000 to 28,000 calls. And the county has about 53,000 people in the population, so we’re busy. So, I think sometimes when people might say that, they might not actually know the number of calls per service that the agency may do,” Davis said.

Davis said that many of the changes activists want, have already been implemented in the department.

He said officers learn how to de-escalate situations, and train in crisis intervention so they know the signs of someone in mental distress.

Davis said his officers wear bodycams, and they often take a look at the footage to show officers how to improve their response in certain situations.

He said they definitely train officers to not use a choke-hold on a suspect.

“When everything happened in Minneapolis, we were kind of like ‘choke holds aren’t allowed here, you know. We just don’t do it. We don’t train it,'” Davis said.

Davis said the department could always use more training, but sometimes the budget doesn’t allow it.

“Law enforcement agencies budgets are so restrained anyway, where we try to get more training, try to get better equipment. You want to pay your officers a decent amount of pay so you can draw, kind of the best of the best,” Davis said.

Davis said that a good way for people to find out exactly what goes on behind the scenes of law enforcement departments, especially the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office, is to sign up for citizen’s academy programs.

“The citizens of our county come behind the doors of the sheriff’s office, totally expose everything we do, how we do it and why we do it the way we do it. So you know, our budget is the second-largest behind the schools, so we want them to know what their tax dollars are going towards, and what their sheriff’s office is capable of doing and not capable of doing,” Davis said.

Residents can go on ride-alongs with officers, learn to shoot the same guns officers use, go through different incident scenarios officers typically respond to and more.

Davis wasn’t the only law enforcement officer opposing the calls to defund police departments.

Anderson County Sheriff Russell Barker also made a statement about the issue.

“The movement to defund police agencies across our country is troublesome and to be honest, frustrating. Defunding law enforcement would threaten the safety and security of the people of this county and I do not support any effort that does that.” Anderson County Sheriff Russell Barker

WATE 6 On Your Side reached out to Knoxville Police, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office and the Blount County Sheriff’s Office.

All declined to comment, or were unable to comment today.

WATE 6 On Your Side also reached out to Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs for a statement about defunding police.

He said that defunding was not the answer, but some reform is needed. Jacobs believes all officers should wear body cameras, as Knox County officers have for the last five years. He also said that the criminal justice system needs to be reformed.

“We need to end practices that are contrary to the Constitution, such as ‘no knock’ warrants that can result in unnecessary and unintentional deaths. Additionally, we need to turn our focus toward serious discussions about reforming mandatory minimum sentencing laws for non-violent and low-level drug offenders. And, we need to talk about the de-militarization of the police. “I can’t stress enough that we should defend our officers to the fullest as they perform their duties. At the same time, must reform the legal doctrine of qualified immunity in an effort to ensure accountability. “All that said, lawmakers must remember that every law written must be enforced and can cause a confrontation between the police and the citizens they’re sworn to protect. For example, Eric Garner died at the hands of NYPD officers after they suspected him of selling single cigarettes from packs without tax stamps. Too many regulations cause unintended consequences that place our brave officers and the public in harm’s way.” Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs

